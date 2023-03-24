Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is -8.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.91 and a high of $13.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $11.20, the stock is -7.24% and -10.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -1.64% off its SMA200. FOLD registered 14.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.59%.

The stock witnessed a -14.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.44%, and is -3.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has around 484 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $329.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.92. Profit margin for the company is -71.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.51% and -19.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.10%).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.71M, and float is at 251.96M with Short Float at 7.18%.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAAB MICHAEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAAB MICHAEL sold 4,408 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $11.33 per share for a total of $49943.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60012.0 shares.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Crowley John F (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 6,044 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $11.34 per share for $68547.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the FOLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Campbell Bradley L (President & CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $13.24 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 836,829 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 25.72% up over the past 12 months and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) that is 36.47% higher over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 9.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.