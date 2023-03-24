BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) is -12.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.83 and a high of $9.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRSP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.16% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 31.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.48, the stock is -16.09% and -22.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -6.16% at the moment leaves the stock -26.75% off its SMA200. BRSP registered -41.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.76%.

The stock witnessed a -25.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.22%, and is -10.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $731.36M and $398.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.70 and Fwd P/E is 5.50. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.00% and -43.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 145.00% this year

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.56M, and float is at 125.97M with Short Float at 1.34%.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DigitalBridge Group, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold 34,911,944 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $209.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79001.0 shares.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Witt Andrew Elmore () bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $7.18 per share for $71800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the BRSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, RICE CATHERINE (Director) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $7.19 for $50316.0. The insider now directly holds 65,138 shares of BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP).