Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is -3.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.98 and a high of $144.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COF stock was last observed hovering at around $91.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.5% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -13.81% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.91, the stock is -11.12% and -16.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.58 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -13.74% off its SMA200. COF registered -34.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.63%.

The stock witnessed a -17.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.72%, and is -3.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has around 55943 employees, a market worth around $35.73B and $31.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.05 and Fwd P/E is 5.95. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.37% and -37.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.50% this year

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 382.50M, and float is at 377.50M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blinde Neal, the company’s President, Commercial Banking. SEC filings show that Blinde Neal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $115.16 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Capital One Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that FAIRBANK RICHARD D (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 12,537 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $114.77 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.76 million shares of the COF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, West Kara (Chief Audit Officer) disposed off 606 shares at an average price of $114.63 for $69466.0. The insider now directly holds 7,793 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF).

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -11.06% down over the past 12 months and Visa Inc. (V) that is 1.89% higher over the same period. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -38.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.