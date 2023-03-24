Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Volatility At 6.61%, Should You Add A Position?

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) is -1.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.48 and a high of $44.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFLT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.89% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -15.79% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.00, the stock is -6.36% and -7.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -9.47% off its SMA200. CFLT registered -46.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.24%.

The stock witnessed a -10.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.91%, and is -4.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has around 2761 employees, a market worth around $6.61B and $585.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 282.05. Profit margin for the company is -77.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.47% and -51.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Analyst Forecasts

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.10% this year

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.80M, and float is at 146.66M with Short Float at 11.73%.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Insider Activity

A total of 161 insider transactions have happened at Confluent Inc. (CFLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 78 and purchases happening 83 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Verbowski Chad, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Verbowski Chad sold 5,949 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $22.58 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Confluent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Liu Ying Christina (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $22.58 per share for $9032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CFLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Kreps Edward Jay (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 232,500 shares at an average price of $26.15 for $6.08 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Confluent Inc. (CFLT).