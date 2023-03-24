Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) is -49.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $18.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TYDE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -34.73% and -50.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.45 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -91.19% off its SMA200. TYDE registered a loss of -85.99% in past 6-months.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -46.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.42%, and is -9.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.77% over the week and 11.72% over the month.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $7.01M and $17.87M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.97% and -99.47% from its 52-week high.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Analyst Forecasts

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.15M, and float is at 74.01M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.