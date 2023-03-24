Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Volatility At 2.89%, Should You Add A Position?

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is -4.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.76 and a high of $177.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $138.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.17% off its average median price target of $164.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.53% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -24.28% lower than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $135.46, the stock is -4.84% and -7.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -10.18% off its SMA200. DLTR registered -13.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.52%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.69%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has around 65025 employees, a market worth around $30.37B and $28.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.81 and Fwd P/E is 17.08. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.58% and -23.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.30% this year

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.10M, and float is at 218.28M with Short Float at 3.61%.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DREILING RICHARD W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DREILING RICHARD W bought 7,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $142.00 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7118.0 shares.

Dollar Tree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Jacobs David A. (Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 1,346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $162.80 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17085.0 shares of the DLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Jacobs David A. (Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 542 shares at an average price of $157.94 for $85604.0. The insider now directly holds 18,431 shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -40.14% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -2.19% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -12.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.