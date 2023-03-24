Fastly Inc. (FSLY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) is 94.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $20.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSLY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.24% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -99.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.94, the stock is 9.26% and 26.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing 2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 50.53% off its SMA200. FSLY registered -7.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.17%.

The stock witnessed a 7.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.54%, and is -1.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) has around 1112 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $432.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.94% and -20.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.30%).

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastly Inc. (FSLY) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fastly Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.30% this year

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.61M, and float is at 111.62M with Short Float at 11.70%.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Fastly Inc. (FSLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bergman Artur, the company’s Chief Architect, Exec. Chair. SEC filings show that Bergman Artur sold 11,163 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $15.31 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.59 million shares.

Fastly Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Shirk Brett (Executive Vice President, CRO) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $15.31 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the FSLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Bergman Artur (Chief Architect, Exec. Chair) disposed off 11,163 shares at an average price of $15.75 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 6,597,338 shares of Fastly Inc. (FSLY).