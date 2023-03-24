Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) is -69.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $6.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -18.67% and -51.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 5.37% at the moment leaves the stock -86.17% off its SMA200. HLGN registered -96.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.93%.

The stock witnessed a -31.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.81%, and is 4.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.40% over the week and 13.18% over the month.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $38.77M and $14.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.64% and -96.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.50%).

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Analyst Forecasts

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.80% this year

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.58M, and float is at 157.25M with Short Float at 2.83%.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Obiaya Christiana, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Obiaya Christiana sold 10,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $0.20 per share for a total of $2100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Heliogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Doyle Thomas P. (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 10,375 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $0.20 per share for $2100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the HLGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Gauche Paul (Executive VP, Engineering) disposed off 5,222 shares at an average price of $0.20 for $1057.0. The insider now directly holds 187,291 shares of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN).