Here are the top Institutional holders of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) shares

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) is 317.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $3.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIFR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is 36.09% and 52.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing 14.15% at the moment leaves the stock 69.19% off its SMA200. CIFR registered -34.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.52%.

The stock witnessed a 35.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 290.00%, and is 19.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.07% over the week and 17.65% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 512.89% and -40.61% from its 52-week high.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Analyst Forecasts

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.51M, and float is at 39.91M with Short Float at 17.69%.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Page Tyler, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Page Tyler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.82 per share for a total of $28679.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.12 million shares.

Cipher Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that GROSSMAN CARY M (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $1.43 per share for $35718.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the CIFR stock.