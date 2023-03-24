Here are the top Institutional holders of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) is 25.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $3.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WGS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.6% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -22.80% and -23.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.77 million and changing -13.95% at the moment leaves the stock -63.85% off its SMA200. WGS registered -88.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.27%.

The stock witnessed a -28.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.74%, and is -6.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.11% over the week and 19.32% over the month.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $265.37M and $231.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -73.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.05% and -89.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.10%).

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 380.76M, and float is at 198.51M with Short Float at 3.80%.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stueland Katherine, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Stueland Katherine sold 92,644 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $0.36 per share for a total of $33333.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Saad Kareem (Chief Transformation Officer) sold a total of 35,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $0.36 per share for $12665.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the WGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, White Karen Ann (Chief People Officer) disposed off 32,787 shares at an average price of $0.36 for $11797.0. The insider now directly holds 52,172 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS).