Here are the top Institutional holders of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) shares

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) is -7.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.90 and a high of $66.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DINO stock was last observed hovering at around $49.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92%.

Currently trading at $48.22, the stock is -3.16% and -8.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -8.74% off its SMA200. DINO registered 32.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.53%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.06%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has around 5223 employees, a market worth around $9.50B and $38.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.46 and Fwd P/E is 6.60. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.17% and -27.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 321.50% this year

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.43M, and float is at 154.13M with Short Float at 4.25%.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jennings Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jennings Michael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $51.06 per share for a total of $2.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

HF Sinclair Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that LEE JAMES H (Director) sold a total of 4,180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $50.64 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57101.0 shares of the DINO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Holding Carol Orme (10% Owner) disposed off 5,000,000 shares at an average price of $48.20 for $241.0 million. The insider now directly holds 40,822,762 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO).

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 26.36% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is -5.83% lower over the same period. ConocoPhillips (COP) is -2.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.