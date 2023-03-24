Here are the top Institutional holders of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) shares

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) is -12.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $166.63 and a high of $220.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HON stock was last observed hovering at around $187.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.46% off the consensus price target high of $265.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -1.04% lower than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $186.92, the stock is -2.79% and -6.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -3.99% off its SMA200. HON registered -4.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.24%.

The stock witnessed a -4.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.62%, and is -1.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has around 97000 employees, a market worth around $127.93B and $35.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.71 and Fwd P/E is 18.61. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.18% and -15.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Honeywell International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 670.50M, and float is at 667.32M with Short Float at 0.65%.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Honeywell International Inc. (HON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koutsaftes George, the company’s President and CEO, SPS. SEC filings show that Koutsaftes George sold 5,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $214.17 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7343.0 shares.

Honeywell International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Adamczyk Darius (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 40,520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $211.20 per share for $8.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the HON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Kapur Vimal (President & COO) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $207.46 for $1.56 million. The insider now directly holds 13,896 shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON).

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading 23.68% up over the past 12 months and 3M Company (MMM) that is -32.64% lower over the same period. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is -10.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.