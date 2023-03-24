Here are the top Institutional holders of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) shares

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) is -62.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $26.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPSN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is -57.09% and -66.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -6.11% at the moment leaves the stock -67.74% off its SMA200. LPSN registered -84.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -60.82%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -71.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.44%, and is -7.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.19% over the week and 9.96% over the month.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has around 1301 employees, a market worth around $283.78M and $514.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.49% and -85.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.70%).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LivePerson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.70% this year

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.87M, and float is at 70.44M with Short Float at 6.47%.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins John DeNeen, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Collins John DeNeen sold 412 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $10.79 per share for a total of $4445.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

LivePerson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 that Osumi Norman M. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 and was made at $23.86 per share for $11334.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8235.0 shares of the LPSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, Greenberg Monica L. (EVP, Policy & General Counsel) disposed off 986 shares at an average price of $25.97 for $25606.0. The insider now directly holds 34,232 shares of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -14.10% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -40.35% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 7.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.