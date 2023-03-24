Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) is -12.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $9.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 37.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is -21.74% and -26.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -32.09% off its SMA200. BLDE registered -59.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.00%.

The stock witnessed a -33.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.00%, and is -8.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.97% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $249.20M and $146.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.63% and -68.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.10% this year

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.04M, and float is at 56.91M with Short Float at 5.27%.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WIESENTHAL ROBERT S, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that WIESENTHAL ROBERT S sold 10,874 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $3.47 per share for a total of $37776.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.78 million shares.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Tomkiel Melissa M. (President and General Counsel) sold a total of 5,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $3.47 per share for $17853.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.37 million shares of the BLDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Heyburn William A. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,306 shares at an average price of $3.47 for $14959.0. The insider now directly holds 1,449,272 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE).