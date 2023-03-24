Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) is 9.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.19 and a high of $17.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOWL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.12% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.77, the stock is -6.04% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 13.24% off its SMA200. BOWL registered 37.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.22%.

The stock witnessed a -3.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.57%, and is -7.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has around 2965 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $1.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.63. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.34% and -15.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bowlero Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.48M, and float is at 101.07M with Short Float at 7.91%.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by A-B Parent LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that A-B Parent LLC sold 4,908,234 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $15.02 per share for a total of $73.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63.48 million shares.

Bowlero Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that KOSTELNI JEFFREY C (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 818 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $16.17 per share for $13227.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15122.0 shares of the BOWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Parker Brett I. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 1,724,147 shares of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL).