Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD)

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) is -1.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $10.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PXMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is 1.29% and -17.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 13.64% at the moment leaves the stock -17.65% off its SMA200. PXMD registered a loss of -31.27% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -4.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.86%, and is -10.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.14% over the week and 16.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 47.06% and -80.92% from its 52-week high.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.00% this year

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.78M, and float is at 0.87M with Short Float at 31.14%.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weisman Howard J., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Weisman Howard J. sold 3,495 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $1.44 per share for a total of $5033.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

PaxMedica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Rome Zachary (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,371 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $1.44 per share for $4854.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the PXMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Derby Michael (Executive Chairman) disposed off 2,143 shares at an average price of $1.43 for $3064.0. The insider now directly holds 324,430 shares of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD).