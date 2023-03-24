Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is 11.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $538.01 and a high of $800.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REGN stock was last observed hovering at around $751.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 50.86% off its average median price target of $858.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.74% off the consensus price target high of $1025.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -32.59% lower than the price target low of $605.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $802.16, the stock is 5.61% and 7.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing 6.77% at the moment leaves the stock 15.95% off its SMA200. REGN registered 15.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.17%.

The stock witnessed a 7.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.36%, and is 6.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) has around 11851 employees, a market worth around $87.94B and $12.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.98 and Fwd P/E is 17.78. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.10% and 0.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.80M, and float is at 104.32M with Short Float at 1.15%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Insider Activity

A total of 260 insider transactions have happened at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 208 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCourt Marion, the company’s EVP Commercial. SEC filings show that McCourt Marion sold 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $759.89 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20803.0 shares.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that RYAN ARTHUR F (Director) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $762.50 per share for $76250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19147.0 shares of the REGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, McCourt Marion (EVP Commercial) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $769.04 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 22,079 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amgen Inc. (AMGN) that is trading -1.43% down over the past 12 months and Moderna Inc. (MRNA) that is -19.98% lower over the same period. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is 31.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.