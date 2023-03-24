Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is 4.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.16 and a high of $254.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGT stock was last observed hovering at around $157.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.35% off its average median price target of $183.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.04% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -0.72% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $156.12, the stock is -4.04% and -5.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -2.00% off its SMA200. TGT registered -29.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.83%.

The stock witnessed a -5.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.98%, and is -4.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Target Corporation (TGT) has around 440000 employees, a market worth around $73.54B and $109.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.09 and Fwd P/E is 14.79. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.82% and -38.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Target Corporation (TGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Target Corporation (TGT) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Target Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.60% this year

Target Corporation (TGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 460.60M, and float is at 459.40M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Target Corporation (TGT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Target Corporation (TGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cornell Brian C, the company’s Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Cornell Brian C sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $158.98 per share for a total of $5.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Target Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Mulligan John J (Executive Officer) sold a total of 24,708 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $146.41 per share for $3.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93943.0 shares of the TGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Mulligan John J (Executive Officer) disposed off 39,101 shares at an average price of $166.02 for $6.49 million. The insider now directly holds 118,425 shares of Target Corporation (TGT).

Target Corporation (TGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -40.14% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -2.19% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -12.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.