Incyte Corporation (INCY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is -10.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.07 and a high of $86.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INCY stock was last observed hovering at around $72.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $72.26, the stock is -3.46% and -8.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -5.01% off its SMA200. INCY registered -7.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.13%.

The stock witnessed a -7.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.87%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) has around 2324 employees, a market worth around $16.19B and $3.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.48 and Fwd P/E is 14.53. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.05% and -16.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Analyst Forecasts

Incyte Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.40% this year

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.61M, and float is at 218.93M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Incyte Corporation (INCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pasquale Maria E, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Pasquale Maria E sold 802 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $84.06 per share for a total of $67416.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68524.0 shares.

Incyte Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Pasquale Maria E (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 60,024 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $84.74 per share for $5.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68524.0 shares of the INCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Iyengar Vijay K (EVP, GMAPPS) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $85.00 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 42,835 shares of Incyte Corporation (INCY).

Incyte Corporation (INCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagen Inc. (SGEN) that is trading 38.60% up over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 16.27% higher over the same period.