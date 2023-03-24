KB Home (KBH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is 24.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.78 and a high of $40.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $36.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.77%.

Currently trading at $39.57, the stock is 11.73% and 9.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.09 million and changing 7.53% at the moment leaves the stock 25.44% off its SMA200. KBH registered 4.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.22%.

The stock witnessed a 13.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.18%, and is 11.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2366 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $6.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.32 and Fwd P/E is 8.38. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.69% and -3.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

KB Home is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.83M, and float is at 74.33M with Short Float at 6.64%.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRAW ALBERT Z, the company’s EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. SEC filings show that PRAW ALBERT Z sold 29,777 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $28.77 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 25.02% up over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is 21.56% higher over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 16.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.