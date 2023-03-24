Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) is -30.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZEV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -25.0% lower than the price target low of $0.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -48.27% and -60.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing -5.80% at the moment leaves the stock -84.84% off its SMA200. ZEV registered -95.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.75%.

The stock witnessed a -61.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.38%, and is -16.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.25% over the week and 13.61% over the month.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) has around 268 employees, a market worth around $23.11M and $24.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.63. Profit margin for the company is 62.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.56% and -95.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.70%).

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lightning eMotors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.60% this year

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.24M, and float is at 42.29M with Short Float at 17.39%.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosella Holdings Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Rosella Holdings Ltd sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.57 million shares.

Lightning eMotors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Rosella Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 570,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $2.10 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.87 million shares of the ZEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Rosella Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 466,574 shares at an average price of $2.52 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 9,442,466 shares of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV).