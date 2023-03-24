MGM Resorts International (MGM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is 22.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.41 and a high of $46.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGM stock was last observed hovering at around $41.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $41.23, the stock is -4.41% and -1.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 16.33% off its SMA200. MGM registered -1.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.78%.

The stock witnessed a -4.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.96%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $15.68B and $13.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.18 and Fwd P/E is 34.85. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.12% and -10.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 383.75M, and float is at 306.13M with Short Float at 2.69%.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at MGM Resorts International (MGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mckinney-James Rose, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mckinney-James Rose sold 2,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $43.23 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

MGM Resorts International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that McManus John (CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $43.47 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68175.0 shares of the MGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, HORNBUCKLE WILLIAM (CEO AND PRESIDENT) disposed off 110,000 shares at an average price of $44.86 for $4.93 million. The insider now directly holds 172,781 shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM).

MGM Resorts International (MGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 40.26% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -9.94% lower over the same period. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is -47.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.