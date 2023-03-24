New Big Money Means agilon health inc. (AGL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) is 75.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.82 and a high of $28.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGL stock was last observed hovering at around $27.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.47% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -29.09% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.40, the stock is 17.89% and 26.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 32.63% off its SMA200. AGL registered 17.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.80%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.17%, and is 8.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

agilon health inc. (AGL) has around 747 employees, a market worth around $11.46B and $2.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 164.16. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.63% and -0.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

agilon health inc. (AGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for agilon health inc. (AGL) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

agilon health inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.90% this year

agilon health inc. (AGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.15M, and float is at 407.24M with Short Float at 8.22%.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at agilon health inc. (AGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Desai Veeral, the company’s Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer. SEC filings show that Desai Veeral sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $26.09 per share for a total of $1.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

agilon health inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Shaker Benjamin (Chief Markets Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $25.60 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60625.0 shares of the AGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Wulf John William (Director) disposed off 80,000 shares at an average price of $23.82 for $1.91 million. The insider now directly holds 123,392 shares of agilon health inc. (AGL).