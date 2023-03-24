New Big Money Means Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) is 30.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $7.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKKT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $1.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.19% off the consensus price target high of $2.10 offered by analysts, but current levels are -210.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is 15.54% and -1.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 13.97% at the moment leaves the stock -25.76% off its SMA200. BKKT registered -78.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.61%.

The stock witnessed a 1.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.54%, and is 30.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.80% over the week and 12.92% over the month.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has around 579 employees, a market worth around $283.14M and $54.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.52% and -80.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.20%).

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Analyst Forecasts

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.59M, and float is at 60.70M with Short Float at 21.68%.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $1.32 per share for a total of $66000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.57 million shares.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that D’Annunzio Marc (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 20,511 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $1.48 per share for $30344.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the BKKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Elliot Mark Sonbolian (Chief Sales & Mktg Officer) disposed off 4,382 shares at an average price of $1.48 for $6487.0. The insider now directly holds 258,268 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT).