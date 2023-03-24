New Big Money Means Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is -18.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.67 and a high of $18.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FULT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 19.41% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.70, the stock is -14.20% and -16.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -4.26% at the moment leaves the stock -16.99% off its SMA200. FULT registered -21.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.15%.

The stock witnessed a -20.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.77%, and is -10.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $864.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.20 and Fwd P/E is 7.13. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.22% and -27.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulton Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.54M, and float is at 165.99M with Short Float at 2.87%.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mueller Meg R, the company’s SEVP. SEC filings show that Mueller Meg R sold 9,952 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $15.71 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82650.0 shares.

Fulton Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Martin George K (Director) bought a total of 2,910 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $17.16 per share for $49921.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8870.0 shares of the FULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, HODGES GEORGE W (Director) disposed off 6,799 shares at an average price of $16.57 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 14,393 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading -16.66% down over the past 12 months and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) that is -15.25% lower over the same period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is -38.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.