New Big Money Means TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) is 92.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.19 and a high of $85.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TA stock was last observed hovering at around $84.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.0%.

Currently trading at $86.25, the stock is 2.16% and 32.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.18 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 63.61% off its SMA200. TA registered 90.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.60%.

The stock witnessed a 2.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.81%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.42% over the week and 0.34% over the month.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $10.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.81 and Fwd P/E is 19.38. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.53% and 1.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) Analyst Forecasts

TravelCenters of America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 175.20% this year

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.44M, and float is at 13.70M with Short Float at 22.33%.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times.