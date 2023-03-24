PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is 1.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.83 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBF stock was last observed hovering at around $43.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.77%.

Currently trading at $41.25, the stock is -5.94% and -2.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing -4.11% at the moment leaves the stock 8.45% off its SMA200. PBF registered 84.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.36%.

The stock witnessed a -3.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.70%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has around 3616 employees, a market worth around $5.34B and $46.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.83 and Fwd P/E is 6.20. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.03% and -15.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.30%).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.50% this year

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.49M, and float is at 109.59M with Short Float at 9.78%.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Paul T, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Davis Paul T sold 117,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $47.28 per share for a total of $5.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44126.0 shares.

PBF Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Barone John C (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 32,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $45.97 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14662.0 shares of the PBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, O Connor Thomas L (Senior Vice President) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $37.54 for $3.75 million. The insider now directly holds 80,000 shares of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 39.31% up over the past 12 months and HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) that is 32.84% higher over the same period. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is 11.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.