Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Volatility At 4.17%, Should You Add A Position?

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is -9.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $10.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RWT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $6.10, the stock is -15.71% and -20.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -6.30% at the moment leaves the stock -18.44% off its SMA200. RWT registered -43.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.60%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.82%, and is -13.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has around 347 employees, a market worth around $722.67M and $707.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.97. Profit margin for the company is -23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.61% and -43.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -160.30% this year

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.32M, and float is at 112.24M with Short Float at 7.37%.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COCHRANE COLLIN L., the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that COCHRANE COLLIN L. sold 11,706 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $6.86 per share for a total of $80303.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56899.0 shares.

Redwood Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Stone Andrew P (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $6.86 per share for $48020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the RWT stock.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -31.74% down over the past 12 months and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is -45.77% lower over the same period. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is -52.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.