Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is -12.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.02 and a high of $138.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $104.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.93% off its average median price target of $131.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.01% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 7.77% higher than the price target low of $111.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.38, the stock is -11.73% and -15.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -6.97% off its SMA200. SPG registered -22.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.04%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.48%, and is -6.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $35.04B and $5.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.70 and Fwd P/E is 16.74. Profit margin for the company is 40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.02% and -26.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.94M, and float is at 325.77M with Short Float at 1.72%.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH J ALBERT JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMITH J ALBERT JR bought 639 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $116.42 per share for a total of $74392.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59477.0 shares.

Simon Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that HORN KAREN N (Director) bought a total of 510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $116.42 per share for $59374.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33528.0 shares of the SPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S (Director) acquired 468 shares at an average price of $116.42 for $54485.0. The insider now directly holds 46,302 shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -12.13% down over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is -28.27% lower over the same period. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is -17.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.