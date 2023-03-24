Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Volatility At 7.56%, Should You Add A Position?

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) is 9.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $9.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is -7.67% and -11.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -41.91% off its SMA200. SLDP registered -66.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.74%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.11%, and is -4.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 7.80% over the month.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $508.91M and $11.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.93% and -72.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -174.80% this year

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.92M, and float is at 124.91M with Short Float at 7.64%.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH bought 214,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $2.92 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Solid Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Campbell Douglas M (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 170,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $6.41 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.7 million shares of the SLDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $6.80 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 85,505 shares of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP).