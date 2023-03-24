SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) is 8.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $5.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SQZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.65% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 80.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.80, the stock is 16.61% and 6.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.6 million and changing 32.65% at the moment leaves the stock -62.94% off its SMA200. SQZ registered -85.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.48%.

The stock witnessed a 9.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.96%, and is 35.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.88% over the week and 13.43% over the month.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) has around 113 employees, a market worth around $25.31M and $21.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.94% and -85.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.50%).

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.30% this year

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.28M, and float is at 28.53M with Short Float at 0.89%.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Capasso Richard, the company’s. SEC filings show that Capasso Richard sold 1,183 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $3.33 per share for a total of $3935.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Jensen Klavs F. (Director) bought a total of 14,326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $3.52 per share for $50428.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the SQZ stock.