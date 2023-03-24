Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) is 2.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.60 and a high of $77.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDOC stock was last observed hovering at around $24.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $24.23, the stock is -4.68% and -11.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -19.58% off its SMA200. TDOC registered -65.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.98%.

The stock witnessed a -17.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.23%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $4.04B and $2.41B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.18% and -68.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-353.40%).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.40% this year

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.18M, and float is at 160.19M with Short Float at 15.71%.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trencher Daniel, the company’s SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY. SEC filings show that Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $25.13 per share for a total of $25130.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25520.0 shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that GOREVIC JASON N (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 22,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $25.91 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the TDOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Murthy Mala (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 7,438 shares at an average price of $25.91 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 39,414 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -65.64% down over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -59.56% lower over the same period.