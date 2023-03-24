UGI Corporation (UGI) Volatility At 3.10%, Should You Add A Position?

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is -11.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.19 and a high of $44.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGI stock was last observed hovering at around $34.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.59%.

Currently trading at $32.68, the stock is -9.88% and -14.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -4.64% at the moment leaves the stock -14.47% off its SMA200. UGI registered -6.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.92%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.12%, and is -7.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

UGI Corporation (UGI) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $6.87B and $10.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.31 and Fwd P/E is 9.86. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.78% and -26.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

UGI Corporation (UGI) Analyst Forecasts

UGI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year

UGI Corporation (UGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.93M, and float is at 208.38M with Short Float at 1.68%.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at UGI Corporation (UGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERMANCE FRANK S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HERMANCE FRANK S sold 12,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $38.84 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

UGI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Gaudiosi Monica M (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $35.31 per share for $2.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61109.0 shares of the UGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Perreault Roger (President & CEO) disposed off 16,341 shares at an average price of $35.01 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 37,560 shares of UGI Corporation (UGI).

UGI Corporation (UGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading -3.60% down over the past 12 months and ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is -14.14% lower over the same period. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is -6.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.