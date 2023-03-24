Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Volatility At 5.99%, Should You Add A Position?

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) is 33.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $18.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTNR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -3.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.30, the stock is -5.87% and 4.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -3.97% off its SMA200. VTNR registered -6.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.66%.

The stock witnessed a 5.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.35%, and is 6.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.99% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has around 497 employees, a market worth around $610.88M and $2.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.42. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.14% and -54.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertex Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.30% this year

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.72M, and float is at 61.26M with Short Float at 37.85%.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stratton Christopher Allen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stratton Christopher Allen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $10.08 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66913.0 shares.

Vertex Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Cowart Benjamin P (CEO and President) sold a total of 66,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $10.05 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.58 million shares of the VTNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Cowart Benjamin P (CEO and President) disposed off 66,666 shares at an average price of $8.10 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 5,650,608 shares of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR).

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is trading 15.79% up over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 66.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.