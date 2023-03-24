Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) is -1.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $11.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $9.23, the stock is -16.21% and -8.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing -3.65% at the moment leaves the stock 70.44% off its SMA200. VKTX registered 177.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 217.18%.

The stock witnessed a -16.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.37%, and is -15.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.00% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 356.93% and -22.99% from its 52-week high.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.80% this year

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.58M, and float is at 67.77M with Short Float at 7.15%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOEHR MATTHEW W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $2.47 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) that is trading -45.00% down over the past 12 months and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) that is -47.74% lower over the same period.