Vistra Corp. (VST) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) is 3.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.76 and a high of $27.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VST stock was last observed hovering at around $24.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $23.91, the stock is -0.30% and 3.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 1.51% off its SMA200. VST registered 6.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.17%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.38%, and is -5.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Vistra Corp. (VST) has around 4910 employees, a market worth around $9.30B and $13.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.77. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.16% and -12.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Vistra Corp. (VST) Analyst Forecasts

Vistra Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.40% this year

Vistra Corp. (VST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 395.64M, and float is at 379.74M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Vistra Corp. (VST) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Vistra Corp. (VST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HELM SCOTT B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HELM SCOTT B bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $24.72 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Vistra Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that BURKE JAMES A (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $24.50 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the VST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, HELM SCOTT B (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $24.75 for $74250.0. The insider now directly holds 358,201 shares of Vistra Corp. (VST).

Vistra Corp. (VST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -10.91% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -3.60% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -10.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.