Which institution holds the most shares in MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) is 2.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MEIP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is 5.52% and -12.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -37.22% off its SMA200. MEIP registered -86.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.02%.

The stock witnessed a -15.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.00%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 9.47% over the month.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $35.52M and $62.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -86.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-144.10%).

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.20% this year

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.26M, and float is at 132.62M with Short Float at 3.29%.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Baltic Charles V. III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Baltic Charles V. III bought 81,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $0.23 per share for a total of $18338.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Savara Inc. (SVRA) that is 48.46% higher over the past 12 months. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is -6.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.