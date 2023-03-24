Which institution holds the most shares in The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is 6.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.35 and a high of $146.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGR stock was last observed hovering at around $136.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14%.

Currently trading at $137.83, the stock is -2.53% and -0.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 8.94% off its SMA200. PGR registered 21.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.57%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.37%, and is -3.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has around 55100 employees, a market worth around $84.55B and $49.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 118.82 and Fwd P/E is 17.44. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.60% and -5.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.10% this year

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.40M, and float is at 582.90M with Short Float at 0.57%.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Devin C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Devin C sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $140.18 per share for a total of $70092.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5927.0 shares.

The Progressive Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Marshall Mariann Wojtkun (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 472 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $138.67 per share for $65388.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3981.0 shares of the PGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Mascaro Daniel P (Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO) disposed off 2,806 shares at an average price of $141.64 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 36,082 shares of The Progressive Corporation (PGR).

The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading -12.93% down over the past 12 months and American International Group Inc. (AIG) that is -24.76% lower over the same period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is 10.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.