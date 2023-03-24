Which institution holds the most shares in Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is 16.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.05 and a high of $63.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YUMC stock was last observed hovering at around $62.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.28% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -45.07% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.83, the stock is 5.90% and 5.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 23.14% off its SMA200. YUMC registered 40.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.16%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.20%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has around 145000 employees, a market worth around $26.82B and $9.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.38 and Fwd P/E is 26.52. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.06% and 1.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.40% this year

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 418.00M, and float is at 404.33M with Short Float at 2.04%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Huang Johnson, the company’s Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Huang Johnson sold 10,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $62.00 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53268.0 shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Wat Joey (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 12,018 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $62.02 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the YUMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Huang Johnson (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 6,317 shares at an average price of $55.00 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 45,698 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 13.23% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 11.98% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 4.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.