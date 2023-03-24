Which Institutions Own Shares In Cigna Corporation (CI)?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is -22.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $238.48 and a high of $340.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CI stock was last observed hovering at around $270.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -13.86% off its average median price target of $355.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.36% off the consensus price target high of $385.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 16.96% higher than the price target low of $309.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $256.58, the stock is -8.64% and -12.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing -5.12% at the moment leaves the stock -12.77% off its SMA200. CI registered 5.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.96%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.14%, and is -6.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Cigna Corporation (CI) has around 71300 employees, a market worth around $77.63B and $180.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.09. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.59% and -24.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Cigna Corporation (CI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cigna Corporation (CI) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year

Cigna Corporation (CI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 300.88M, and float is at 293.81M with Short Float at 0.92%.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Cigna Corporation (CI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neville Everett, the company’s EVP, Solutions & Corp Devt. SEC filings show that Neville Everett sold 2,982 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $271.67 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5403.0 shares.

Cigna Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that ZARCONE DONNA F (Director) sold a total of 2,088 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $271.67 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25550.0 shares of the CI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Triplett Michael W (President, U.S. Commercial) disposed off 1,731 shares at an average price of $271.67 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 30,235 shares of Cigna Corporation (CI).

Cigna Corporation (CI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -7.01% down over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is -32.51% lower over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is -5.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.