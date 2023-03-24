Which Institutions Own Shares In Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK)?

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) is -27.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $22.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.73% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 0.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.96, the stock is -13.51% and -16.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.97 million and changing -3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -35.59% off its SMA200. CRK registered -0.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.45%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.64%, and is -6.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) has around 244 employees, a market worth around $2.87B and $3.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.47 and Fwd P/E is 4.02. Profit margin for the company is 30.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.12% and -54.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.50%).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comstock Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 460.90% this year

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.67M, and float is at 124.85M with Short Float at 16.48%.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McGough Patrick, the company’s Vice President of Operations. SEC filings show that McGough Patrick bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $10.05 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Comstock Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Claunch Brian Christopher (VP of Financial Reporting) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $10.08 per share for $50400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36764.0 shares of the CRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, TURNER JIM L (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $13.91 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 280,805 shares of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is trading -10.79% down over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is -17.22% lower over the same period. SM Energy Company (SM) is -34.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.