Which Institutions Own Shares In NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)?

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is -2.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.25 and a high of $47.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRG stock was last observed hovering at around $31.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95%.

Currently trading at $31.01, the stock is -5.27% and -6.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -18.30% off its SMA200. NRG registered -17.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.46%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.05%, and is -1.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has around 6603 employees, a market worth around $7.15B and $31.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.38 and Fwd P/E is 5.69. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.51% and -35.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Analyst Forecasts

NRG Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.00% this year

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.00M, and float is at 228.25M with Short Float at 5.37%.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOBBY PAUL W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOBBY PAUL W bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $31.37 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89320.0 shares.

NRG Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Donohue Elisabeth B (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $31.32 per share for $78300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17724.0 shares of the NRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Cox Heather (Director) acquired 1,571 shares at an average price of $31.32 for $49204.0. The insider now directly holds 30,846 shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -13.79% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -10.15% lower over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is -11.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.