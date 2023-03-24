Which Institutions Own Shares In OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)?

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is 0.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.18% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 58.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is 2.98% and -1.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing -4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -31.36% off its SMA200. OPK registered -65.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.68%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 18.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.78%, and is -9.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 4196 employees, a market worth around $995.03M and $1.00B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.00% and -66.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.90%).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -882.00% this year

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 751.88M, and float is at 416.76M with Short Float at 9.03%.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the company’s CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $1.32 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200.03 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $1.18 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 199.83 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, OPKO HEALTH, INC. (10% Owner) acquired 14,285,714 shares at an average price of $0.35 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 94,285,714 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.64% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -5.42% lower over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 15.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.