Which Institutions Own Shares In Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU)?

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is -22.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.90 and a high of $122.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $78.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.45% off its average median price target of $103.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.42% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -18.82% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.23, the stock is -14.65% and -20.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -21.38% off its SMA200. PRU registered -35.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.94%.

The stock witnessed a -21.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.39%, and is -6.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 39854 employees, a market worth around $29.78B and $60.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.98. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.43% and -36.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.10% this year

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.80M, and float is at 365.52M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN ANDREW F, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN ANDREW F sold 4,126 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $99.20 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12241.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that SULLIVAN ANDREW F (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 11,405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $100.95 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12300.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L (Senior Vice President) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $103.55 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 16,198 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -17.46% down over the past 12 months and Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) that is 24.61% higher over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -69.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.