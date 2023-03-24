Who are the Institutional Holders in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is -3.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.10 and a high of $102.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ED stock was last observed hovering at around $92.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.94% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -31.04% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.73, the stock is -0.51% and -1.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -1.98% off its SMA200. ED registered 2.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.69%.

The stock witnessed a -0.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.02%, and is -4.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has around 14319 employees, a market worth around $32.80B and $15.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.65 and Fwd P/E is 17.70. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.45% and -10.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is a “Underweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Consolidated Edison Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.80M, and float is at 354.43M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 70 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miller Joseph, the company’s VP & Controller. SEC filings show that Miller Joseph bought 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $93.94 per share for a total of $90.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1094.0 shares.

Consolidated Edison Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Cawley Timothy (Chairman, President, CEO) bought a total of 26 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $89.35 per share for $2316.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19287.0 shares of the ED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, HOGLUND ROBERT N (SVP & CFO) acquired 26 shares at an average price of $89.35 for $2315.0. The insider now directly holds 44,100 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -13.79% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -10.15% lower over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is -11.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.