Who are the Institutional Holders in Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)?

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is 0.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.18 and a high of $38.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JNPR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71%.

Currently trading at $32.12, the stock is 3.17% and 2.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.77 million and changing 2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 7.75% off its SMA200. JNPR registered -9.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.85%.

The stock witnessed a 2.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.07%, and is 1.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has around 10901 employees, a market worth around $10.49B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.46 and Fwd P/E is 12.51. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.56% and -15.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 87.60% this year

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 323.00M, and float is at 320.20M with Short Float at 2.63%.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by rahim rami, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that rahim rami sold 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $31.28 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.94 million shares.

Juniper Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that rahim rami (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $31.33 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the JNPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, rahim rami (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 6,250 shares at an average price of $31.31 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 949,589 shares of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -11.47% down over the past 12 months and VMware Inc. (VMW) that is 1.93% higher over the same period. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is -2.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.