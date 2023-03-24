Who are the Institutional Holders in MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is -4.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.38 and a high of $15.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.38, the stock is -6.59% and -8.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -8.19% off its SMA200. MTG registered -13.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.48.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.29%, and is -3.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has around 683 employees, a market worth around $3.72B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.43 and Fwd P/E is 5.60. Profit margin for the company is 73.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.84% and -21.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGIC Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.10M, and float is at 285.32M with Short Float at 3.76%.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poliner Gary A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Poliner Gary A. sold 8,296 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $13.92 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8821.0 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) that is trading -22.60% down over the past 12 months and UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) that is 2.81% higher over the same period. Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) is -46.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.22% from the last report on Jan 30, 2023 to stand at a total of 13.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.38.