Who are the Institutional Holders in Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV)?

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) is 32.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.14 and a high of $18.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNTV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $9.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.22% higher than the price target low of $9.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.25, the stock is 17.53% and 19.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.64 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 18.85% off its SMA200. MNTV registered -45.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.29%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.92%, and is -0.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.37% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $480.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.09. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.14% and -49.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momentive Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.04M, and float is at 127.27M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lurie Alexander J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lurie Alexander J sold 6,497 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $9.25 per share for a total of $60097.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.45 million shares.

Momentive Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Blum Lora D (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) sold a total of 5,038 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $7.20 per share for $36291.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the MNTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Lurie Alexander J (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 13,464 shares at an average price of $7.76 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 1,458,534 shares of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV).