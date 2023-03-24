Who is the Top Investor In BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)?

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) is 183.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSGM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 76.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is 12.87% and 18.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 61.08% off its SMA200. BSGM registered -19.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.61%.

The stock witnessed a -11.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 138.00%, and is 38.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.56% over the week and 10.46% over the month.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $65.66M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 373.35% and -20.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-269.30%).

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioSig Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.10% this year

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.02M, and float is at 42.67M with Short Float at 3.75%.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sieckhaus John, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Sieckhaus John bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $0.91 per share for a total of $4550.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70000.0 shares.

BioSig Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that LONDONER KENNETH L (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 29,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $0.82 per share for $24299.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.9 million shares of the BSGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, LONDONER KENNETH L (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 22,766 shares at an average price of $0.84 for $19073.0. The insider now directly holds 1,867,120 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM).