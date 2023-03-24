Who is the Top Investor In Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)?

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is -12.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.93 and a high of $19.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $8.52, the stock is -8.37% and -12.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -35.61% off its SMA200. DBI registered -38.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.25%.

The stock witnessed a -14.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.60%, and is -8.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $546.30M and $3.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.73 and Fwd P/E is 4.50. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.44% and -56.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.30%).

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.25M, and float is at 47.08M with Short Float at 17.75%.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAU JOANNA T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAU JOANNA T sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $15.53 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58244.0 shares.

Designer Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Zaiac Joanne (Director) sold a total of 4,489 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $15.76 per share for $70750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48560.0 shares of the DBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Turner Mary (EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $16.19 for $64756.0. The insider now directly holds 18,575 shares of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI).